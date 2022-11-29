Festival of Trees lights up for annual tradition

ELKO -- For 32 years the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority has hosted an annual tradition that is a favorite event for many locals: the Festival of Trees. This year drew their biggest crowd of donors with 173 entries, with proceeds going to four local charities.

All winnings from bids will go to Special Olympics of Nevada, Nevada Health Centers, Ruby Mountain Little League and Elko Swim Team.

Wednesday kicks off the first day of the festival. Trees can be viewed from 8 a.m. through 7 p.m. through Friday, with the closing day Saturday running from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For three days prior, donors came in to decorate trees and set their scenes before the donor gathering meeting and reception Tuesday night, as a final private reveal for everyone to walk through and see all entries.

Annette Kerr, executive director for ECVA, invites everyone out for the event this year.

“We will have Santa here for kids to visit,” she said. Saturday and Sunday the Holiday Craft Fair will be held next door, hosted by the Elko Senior Center, where they will have lots of handmade crafts available to purchase for gifts.”

The decision to streamline everything with online voting will make tabulating the winning bids much easier this year.

“With doing it online, we should know within 30 minutes of closing on Saturday so we can notify the winners and have them picked up by Sunday,” Kerr said. Besides the rows of beautifully decorated trees, donations include wreaths, quilts and hand-carved scenes.

Local businesses and nonprofits are excited to continue the tradition, many being repeat supporters. Among them is another local tradition, Shop with a Cop, which set up their tree on Tuesday. Organizers said this was their fourth year doing the Festival, prior to their own children’s shopping event on Dec. 10.

With donations from organizations like Shop with a Cop to businesses like 5th Gear Powersports, anyone can find a beautiful new addition to their own Christmas scenes, while knowing their purchase goes to help a wonderful organization.

Even if your house is full and you don’t have a need for a new tree, everyone is invited out to visit Santa and see all the wonderful displays, then stop in at the weekend craft fair and buy custom gifts for everyone in the family.

Previous years have maintained a steady amount of donations and visitors alike, last year topping the list with 130 trees. With donations this year blowing beyond that, participants are showing the love our small community has for the holiday.

The expanded showroom floor gives ample opportunity to find your perfect tree or other decoration to bid on, and to spend a day with the family and get into the holiday spirit.