Festival of Trees raises $31,110 for local charities

ELKO -- This year’s Festival of Trees auction raised $31,110 which was distributed to the four Charity Partners selected by the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority board of directors.

The 2021 Charity Partners -- Elko Hockey Club, Elite FC, Zero Suicides Elko County and the Community Foundation of Elko County -- were each awarded $7,777.50 this week.

The continued support and generosity of area residents, business owners and service organizations made the Annual Festival of Trees a tremendous success, stated the ECVA. The board extended its gratitude to all who participated by donating items for auction or making purchases.

“The Festival of Trees never disappoints,” said Katie Neddenriep, executive director of the ECVA. “The community came out bigger than last year, contributing 129 items to the auction. We had over 473 active bidders, more than double the previous year, who brought event proceeds back to near pre-pandemic levels."

The Conference Center had several school groups come through and steady visitation throughout the four days of the event.

"It was nice to not have the restrictions we faced last year, and the ECVA team did a fantastic job presenting a hugely successful event,” said Neddenriep.

This year’s theme was My Favorite Things. Auction items were available for in-person and online viewing Dec. 1-4. While no gathering restrictions were in place, there was still uncertainty around how many items would be contributed to the auction and the amount of funds to be raised. Based on these factors, and a desire to provide impactful funding for programming and services in the community, the ECVA Board selected only four charity partners, same as 2020, though fewer than previous years.

The ECVA is encouraging the community to participate in the 2022 Festival of Trees at the Elko Conference Center. A theme hasn’t yet been determined and updates will be communicated as additional plans are made.

Visit www.ExploreElko.com and follow the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority on Facebook and/or Instagram @ExploreElko for updates and more information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0