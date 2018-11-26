Festival of Trees raises money for community needs

ELKO – The conference center at the Elko Convention and Visitors Authority was buzzing with activity Monday. Beginning at 7 a.m. people began setting up a myriad of holiday décor in the conference center.
Trees to wreaths, the event highlights the best in seasonal generosity and is locally viewed as the official start of the holiday season.
“Jim [Winer] has done this since the event started,” real estate agent Theresa Meyer said.
Winer owns Coldwell Banker Real Estate. Realtors Ben Cortez and Faith Betancourt were busy hanging a star made from branches on top of this year’s tree.
Anyone can bid on trees and other decorative items. The proceeds from the sales are split among several charities chosen by the ECVA board. This year the charities are Friends of Elko County Library, Heart and Shield Family Violence Prevention Program, Igloo Recreation Center, Lion’s Club Camp Lamoille, and the Wells Family Resource Center.
Bidding started Monday at 6 p.m. The silent auction lasts until 7 p.m. Nov. 28. At that time the event closes down and ECVA employees tally up the winners.
Trees can be picked up on Nov. 29 or 30. Members of the POW/MIA organization will be making home deliveries for a fee.
“We ask that people come in on Thursday to pick up their tree,” ECVA receptionist Amber Merz said. “It gets pretty crazy Wednesday night.”
Merz said people often stand by the tree they want and compete in bidding wars right until the last minute.
“This is the third year we’ve done this,” Carlin Police Department administrative assistant Karen Carr-Brian said.
The police department’s tree has a number of colorful ornaments, including brightly colored plastic doughnuts.
Other trees sparkle with glitter and garlands. Some participants used color as a decorating scheme while others hung their evergreen with items that represent their company or group.
Santa will make an appearance at the event. Parents can bring their children for a special visit with the big guy Tuesday and Wednesday evenings.
