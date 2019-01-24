ELKO – Local learners experienced the Western lifestyle during a rendezvous at the Western Folklife Center this week. Saddle savvy and sarsaparilla-sated, this dude ranch demo gave kids a chance to live the Old West.
“For the past 20 years, the Western Folklife Center has hosted the Youth Festival the week before Cowboy Poetry,” volunteer Jan Petersen said.
Michele Wines taught the young buckaroos a thing or two about riding the range with a gear lesson. The third- and fourth-grade listeners answered questions about why cowboys wear wide-rimmed hats and “wild rags,” or scarves.
One young lady explained to Wines that the hat helps protect the rider from the sun.
Although these children live in the heart of cowboy country, few of them get to live the ranch life. The experience leaves them with a greater appreciation for Elko history and this type of lifestyle. Plus, as one teacher said, it’s a field trip. Every one of her students was in attendance for the outing.
“During the youth festival, we tour the exhibit,” Petersen said. “This year they are also watching a 16-minute video, ‘Why the Cowboy Sings.’ Really, it gives us the whole big picture of why we are here and what our traditions are. It’s about family; it’s about ranching.”
The children also practice leather stamping taught by Karla Chapin.
“I have been doing this for about 20 years,” Chapin said.
Twenty-five or so children pounding away on metal leather stamps was a deafening assault to this attendee. However, volunteers and youths had smiles on their faces. Each child left with a small piece of leather stamped with his or her initials, tucked in with the memories of the good times here.
“Wrangler generously has donated bandannas, so they each get one,” Petersen said.
The Youth Festival was Jan. 22-24.
