ELKO — Ramsey Solutions’ Financial Peace University will begin a series of classes Jan. 9 at the Elko County School District’s central office, 850 Elm St.
Created by financial expert Dave Ramsey, the nine-week course provides families and individuals with practical tools to gain control of their finances and set themselves up for long-term financial success.
Along with Ramsey Personalities Rachel Cruze and Chris Hogan, Ramsey teaches lessons on budgeting, relationships and money, getting out of debt, saving for emergencies, and investing. “FPU will not only transform the way you handle money, but also your marriage and other areas of your life,” says Ramsey. “This isn’t a boring financial class. We make learning about money fun and easy to understand so people in every situation can benefit from the information.”
Classes begin at 6 p.m. Go to DaveRamsey.com/FPU for more information or to register.
