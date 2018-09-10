ELKO — Elko hosted the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge in July and helped raise more than $4,000 for the Elko Cancer Network.
For the last few years, Elko has been able to host this national competition along with other select cities across the United States. According to local organizer Jason Logsden, participation was up this year.
“We almost doubled the entries for individual competitions this year. Almost every category we about doubled, it was a bigger turn out this year for sure,” Logsden said.
Several local firefighter associations and mine rescue groups participated in the event along with competitors from around the United States and as far away as Kuwait.
Local firefighters were able to raise more than $4,000 for the Elko Cancer Network with all the proceeds going to Elko County residents. The all volunteer, nonprofit organization helps families going through cancer treatment and also with traveling expenses.
“We all know someone who’s fighting cancer,” Logsden said.
Logsden has also been traveling the national circuit participating in close to a dozen firefighter events this past year and has qualified to attend the world championship in Sacramento next month. He is close in the running for the championship in the over 40 age category, currently in second place.
“I have high hopes going into Sacramento. I placed in the top six the last two years and I’d like to move up even father this year,” said Logsden.
Logsden is optimistic about getting the competition back in Elko next year. For more information, or if you would like to help, contact Logsden at 775-385-3815 or jlogsden@gmail.com.
Over age 40
2nd place—Jason Logsden, Local 2423
3rd place—James Johnston, Local 2423
Over age 50
1st place women’s—Jacqueline Palmer, Team Firecraft Las Vegas
4th place—Danny Young, Newmont
Tandems Overall
2nd place—Logsden/Johnston, Local 2423
5th place—Finley/Stone, Local 2423
7th place—Eisinger/Johnston, Saint Mark’s
8th place—Ostendorf/Cannon, Lee Engine Co. EFD
9th place—Safford/Safford, Local 2423/Reno Fire
10th place—Byrge/Anderson, Newmont
Over age 40 Tandem
1st place—Logsden/Johnston, Local 2423
Over age 50 Tandem
2nd place—Young/Mitteis, Newmont/Nebraska
Relay—Open
4th place—Logsden/Frandsen/Finley/Stone, Local 2423
Over age 40 Relay
1st place—Logsden/Johnston/Mowrey, Local 2423
