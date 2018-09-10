Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Local 2423

Ray Mowrey and Jason Logsden of Elko Fire Department Local 2423 participate in the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

 GEORGIA CHAPIN-GUZMAN

ELKO — Elko hosted the Scott Firefighter Combat Challenge in July and helped raise more than $4,000 for the Elko Cancer Network.

For the last few years, Elko has been able to host this national competition along with other select cities across the United States. According to local organizer Jason Logsden, participation was up this year.

“We almost doubled the entries for individual competitions this year. Almost every category we about doubled, it was a bigger turn out this year for sure,” Logsden said.

Several local firefighter associations and mine rescue groups participated in the event along with competitors from around the United States and as far away as Kuwait.

Local firefighters were able to raise more than $4,000 for the Elko Cancer Network with all the proceeds going to Elko County residents. The all volunteer, nonprofit organization helps families going through cancer treatment and also with traveling expenses.

“We all know someone who’s fighting cancer,” Logsden said.

Logsden has also been traveling the national circuit participating in close to a dozen firefighter events this past year and has qualified to attend the world championship in Sacramento next month. He is close in the running for the championship in the over 40 age category, currently in second place.

“I have high hopes going into Sacramento. I placed in the top six the last two years and I’d like to move up even father this year,” said Logsden.

Logsden is optimistic about getting the competition back in Elko next year. For more information, or if you would like to help, contact Logsden at 775-385-3815 or jlogsden@gmail.com.

Over age 40

2nd place—Jason Logsden, Local 2423

3rd place—James Johnston, Local 2423

Over age 50

1st place women’s—Jacqueline Palmer, Team Firecraft Las Vegas

4th place—Danny Young, Newmont

Tandems Overall

2nd place—Logsden/Johnston, Local 2423

5th place—Finley/Stone, Local 2423

7th place—Eisinger/Johnston, Saint Mark’s

8th place—Ostendorf/Cannon, Lee Engine Co. EFD

9th place—Safford/Safford, Local 2423/Reno Fire

10th place—Byrge/Anderson, Newmont

Over age 40 Tandem

1st place—Logsden/Johnston, Local 2423

Over age 50 Tandem

2nd place—Young/Mitteis, Newmont/Nebraska

Relay—Open

4th place—Logsden/Frandsen/Finley/Stone, Local 2423

Over age 40 Relay

1st place—Logsden/Johnston/Mowrey, Local 2423

