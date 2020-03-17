Fly Fishing Film Tour postponed

ELKO – Fly Fishing Film tour scheduled for March 27 is postponed until further notice.

“In consultation with our Trout Unlimited and Kinross Bald Mountain Partners, and in an abundance of caution, the Ruby Mountain Fly Fishers will postpone its 2020 showing of the Fly Fishing Film Tour,” said Pam Harrington, Nevada Field coordinator.

The postponement is to maintain social distance to prevent the spread of COVID-19, she said.

“We regret the delay and apologize for the inconvenience,” Harrington added.

Refunds are available at the Elko Fly Shop or from other locations where tickets were sold.

“Thank you for your understanding,” Harrington said. “Stay safe and healthy.”

