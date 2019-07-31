ELKO — The Western Folklife Center has a full lineup of community events in August.
“Let’s Dance” is offered from 6-8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St. The evening starts with $5 dance lessons in a selected style from 6-7 p.m., with open dancing at 7. Adults and teens welcome; no partner or experience necessary. For information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com.
“Walking Tour: Portraits of the Gathering Exhibition” begins at 9 a.m. Aug. 10 and at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21. Meet in front of the Western Folklife Center, then stroll downtown Elko and enjoy a selection of photographs and poetry in a guided tour. As you walk, you can use your mobile device to scan a QR code and be taken to an online site to listen, as well. Maps showing the full exhibition presentation will be available – or pick one up early at the Western Folklife Center and other locations. More tour information is available at www.westernfolklife.org/event-calendar.
Join a musical jam session facilitated by Southwind from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon. Bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
Southwind will also offer a free performance from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the Pioneer Saloon. Enjoy the lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music of this Elko band. The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
“I’ve Got Spurs” is an exhibition of handcrafted pieces from the Western Folklife Center’s collection displayed alongside other contemporary and historic examples. The display is funded by the Nevada Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, Nevada Gold Mines LLC, NV Energy Foundation and Western Folklife Center stakeholders.
