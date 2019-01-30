The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering is Elko’s premiere event for arts and culture. The celebration is slanted toward gear shows and activities of a horseman theme, and this year, four Elko County renowned artists are adding to the scene with goods that are anything but cowboy.
“Ken approached me about being the featured artist at the gift shop space they set up at the convention center,” Tuscarora jeweler Gail Rappa said.
To make it even more fun, her husband, painter Ron Arthaud, and fellow Wild Women Artists, Susan Glaser Church and Kristen Frantzen-Orr, will also be tempting art connoisseurs.
Arthaud is a plein air painter whose works focus on the area around his family’s home in Tuscarora. Peeling paint, rusty trucks and gnarled wood take center stage on his hand-stretched canvases.
“I need to be right there in the environment, holding still, to find a composition to capture the real color I see with my palette of primaries,” Arthaud said.
Church also prefers working with rustic subject matter, but, rather than portraying it with another medium, she takes the actual “found object” and expands upon it with a welding torch. With Church’s imagination, a rusty, shot-up bucket can become a lampshade, and a series of horseshoes can transform a circular wreath.
Rappa and Frantzen-Orr work mostly with ornamental art. Frantzen-Orr is a glass bead artist. The two often collaborate, creating stunning metal and glass jewelry.
Frantzen-Orr worked in watercolor for some time, but when she finally took up glass she knew this was her strongest passion.
“I think that with glass, I have finally found the perfect medium,” Frantzen-Orr said. “Making beads from molten glass gives me an opportunity to capture light and reflect it.”
“One of the reasons I thought this would be a good group of artists is because Kristen, Susan and I are in the ‘Women Artists of the Great Basin,’” she continued.
Mary Lee Fulkerson portrays 32 female artists in the book. Rappa said they plan to have copies for sale and can sign them.
“We are honored to have quality featured artists at the gathering this year,” Western Folklife Center gift shop manager Ken Harriman said.
Local artists Micqaela Jones, Myles Crouch and Susan Summer Elliot will also be selling their wares in the convention center.
