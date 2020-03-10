Food Establishment Inspections – February 2020

The hand sink had no soap when the inspector first came on site. Keep the hand sink stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Ensure all pipes going into a floor drain have a gap of at least one inch from the top of the floor drain. Clean the floor drain under the three-compartment sink to sanitary conditions. The inspector found a lot of trash outside the dumpster. The person in charge stated that when Elko Sanitation picks up the garbage that the company leaves bottles and other trash scattered on the ground. The dumpster area needs to be kept free of trash. Please contact the health department if Elko Sanitation refuses to collect the refuse in a reasonable manner. The inspector also found various pieces of unused equipment on the back porch. The person in charge said they were being taken to the dump. Another inspection was scheduled to make sure the trash had been removed.