Food Establishment Inspections – February 2020

Feb. 4
Bon Appetit Gourmet Food Service: 100
Feb. 5
Red Lion Inn and Casino: 100
Red Lion Chevron: 98
The manager stated that the dumpster area was also used as storage. Remove all unnecessary clutter from the dumpster area and remove all unused or broken equipment from the premises. Your posted health permit expired on No. 31. Please hang up a current permit.
Aspens Grill: 100
Aspens Bar: 99
Drain pipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Coffee Garden: 90
The inspector found four large containers of prepared food that were labeled Jan. 24, 25 and 27. The person in charge voluntarily discarded the food. The plastic sliding door was broken. Repair it as soon as possible. Food in refrigeration or storage must be kept covered. A sink in the drink area needs repairs.
Casino Bar: 96
The sanitizer bucket concentration was too low and the inspector requested that it be remade. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Main Bar: 97
Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Provide a covered waste receptacle in the ladies room.
Sports Bar: 99
Clean and sanitize the unused bar station. Remove it form the premises if you do not plan on using it.
Starbucks: 93
Two quart containers of chipping cream were found with a manufacturer’s date of Jan. 30. The person in charge voluntarily discarded them. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Shield fixtures above the food prep area. Light bulbs were not shatterproof. Either purchase shatterproof bulbs or use a bulb covering.
Bakery: 98
Clean inside and outside the microwave oven. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.
Red Lion Warehouse: 94
Three back receiving doors had visible cracks that the inspector was able to slide a pen through. Repair as soon as possible to make pest proof. Deep clean all freezers to remove visible ice.
Feb. 6
Blach Distributing: 96
Increase the cleaning frequency in the warehouse restroom. Used mop water was not being discarded properly. Repair the weather stripping on the dock main door to prevent pests from entering the establishment.
XP Gaming: 88
There were no disposable towels near the hand sink. Keep paper products at least 6 inches from floor surfaces. Sanitizer containers for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. Single use gloves are not designed for food service. Get food grade gloves approved by the FDA. Provide a covered receptacle in the ladies room.
Charlee’s Bar: 93
The hand sink had no soap when the inspector first came on site. Keep the hand sink stocked with soap and paper towels at all times. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Ensure all pipes going into a floor drain have a gap of at least one inch from the top of the floor drain. Clean the floor drain under the three-compartment sink to sanitary conditions. The inspector found a lot of trash outside the dumpster. The person in charge stated that when Elko Sanitation picks up the garbage that the company leaves bottles and other trash scattered on the ground. The dumpster area needs to be kept free of trash. Please contact the health department if Elko Sanitation refuses to collect the refuse in a reasonable manner. The inspector also found various pieces of unused equipment on the back porch. The person in charge said they were being taken to the dump. Another inspection was scheduled to make sure the trash had been removed.
Dotty’s Casino (Mountain City Highway): 95
Two cups were found in the hand sink. Be sure to use the sink only for hand washing.
Dotty’s Casino (bar kitchen): 99
Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.
Elko Food Mart: 100
Family Dollar (Mountain City Highway): 95
The inspector found milk past the sell by date. The product was voluntarily discarded.
JR’s Restaurant: 88
Repair the back door to prevent pest entry. Replace the fry baskets. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink.