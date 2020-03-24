Food Establishment Inspections – February 2020

Feb. 7
Jimmy John’s: 97
Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. Check the concentration of all sanitizers every four hours and change as needed.
Jimmy John’s (catering): 100
Feb. 11
Khoury’s Fresh Market (packaged foods): 94
The inspector found several raw meat products intermingled with ready to eat foods. Organize meat storage as follows from top to bottom: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. Clean the debris off of the vents in the walk-in coolers.
Khoury’s Fresh Market (deli): 97
Be sure to check your sanitizer buckets every four hours. The inspector tested the buckets and found almost no sanitizer present. Clean the floor sink in the deli and under the soda fountain. Provide an “employees must wash hands before returning to work” sign in the bathroom.
Wal-Mart Supercenter: 98
With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches form the ground. Boxes of baked goods were found in the walk in refrigerator unit.
Wal-Mart Supercenter (produce): 95
Cut melons were found to be greater than 41 degrees F. and were voluntarily discarded.
Wal-Mart Supercenter (deli): 99
Replace fryer baskets.
Subway (Mountain City Highway): 93
Food handlers must consume beverages only from closed containers. An uncovered cup was found in the walk-in refrigerator and another was found on the prep table. Be sure to allow utensils to dry completely before storing them. Used mop water was not being discarded properly. Clean the floors in the lobby.
You have free articles remaining.
Feb. 12
Scoreboard Restaurant: 86
Raw beef was found with ready-to-eat foods. Be sure to store raw, animal product under ready-to-eat foods. Organize meat storage as follows: fish and shellfish, pork, beef and poultry. The dishwashing machine was not reaching adequate sanitizing concentration. Be sure to check the concentration more frequently. With the exception of canned beverage products, all food must be stored at least 6 inches from the floor. Keep all food covered. Single service items must be stored at leat 6 inches form the floor surface. The floors are dirty and not adequately being cleaned.
Scoreboard Sports Lounge and Casino: 97
Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Keep thermometers in all units that contain juice. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster.
Coffee Mug Restaurant: 91
The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on a number of cold hold items. One gallon of cut cucumbers, three gallons of various dressings, one quart sliced lemons and a pound of lettuce was found at 46-48 degrees F. in the worktop refrigerator on the front prep line. The food was voluntarily discarded and the temperature was turned down. Specifically label water bottles, sugar, powdered sugar, barbecue sauce and any other food out of their original containers. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The sanitizer concentration was 25 – 45 ppm the bucket on the front prep line.
Coffee Mug (catering): 100
Boys and Girls Club of Elko: 97
Thermometers were not provided in refrigeration units. Set up wiping buckets properly and at the start of all shifts. There was no sanitizer present at the snack bar. Bleach was found in another part of the facility and relocated to the snack bar. Operators were given instructions on how to properly set up wiping cloth buckets and sanitizer rinse in the three-compartment sink. The inspector recommends the lead kitchen employee obtain a ServSafe certification.
Feb. 14
Tiki Hut: 93
There were no test strips available to test sanitizing residuals or final temperatures in the dishwashing machine. Purchase the appropriate test strips for your sanitizer. Email receipts to the inspector. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. The floor sink was dirty and blocked. The drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Clean and sanitize the floor drain.
Feb. 19
Hi Discount Food and Liquor: 95
Thermometers were not placed in a conspicuous location in the refrigerators. Bagged ice must be labeled with the manufacturer’s name and physical address. Clean and sanitize the ice machine interior. The inspector saw a sign in the bathroom that read “Do not dump mop water in sink, dump outside.” An employee clarified that they were dumping mop water on the ground. Properly dispose of mop water by dumping it down a drain.
Starbucks Coffee (Mountain City Highway): 92
One gallon of milk was found with a manufacturer’s date of Feb. 17. The person in charge discarded it. Drainpipes do not have adequate space above the top of the floor sink. Provide a covered receptacle in the ladies room. Provide a sign that reads “Employees must wash hands.” in both bathrooms.
Satisfy your cravings
With our weekly newsletter packed with the latest in everything food.