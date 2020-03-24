Food Establishment Inspections – February 2020

Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Keep thermometers in all units that contain juice. Clean and sanitize the beverage gun and holster.

Coffee Mug Restaurant: 91

The temperature was found to be greater than 41 degrees F. on a number of cold hold items. One gallon of cut cucumbers, three gallons of various dressings, one quart sliced lemons and a pound of lettuce was found at 46-48 degrees F. in the worktop refrigerator on the front prep line. The food was voluntarily discarded and the temperature was turned down. Specifically label water bottles, sugar, powdered sugar, barbecue sauce and any other food out of their original containers. Wiping cloths must be stored in a bucket of water with adequate sanitizer concentration. The sanitizer concentration was 25 – 45 ppm the bucket on the front prep line.

Coffee Mug (catering): 100

Boys and Girls Club of Elko: 97