Food Service Establishment Inspections

Replace screens for the sunroofs so that they have a better seal. The temperature was less than 135 degrees F. on hot hold items. A small container of ground beef was found at 80 degrees F. The person in charge said that they were cooling the meat down. Food should not be cooled in a mobile unit. The inspector found a box of “nitrile” examination gloves that do not have identifying markers as food grade gloves. Purchase food grade gloves and send the proof of purchase to the inspector. Replace broken light coverings above the food prep area. Provide the most current version of your health permit.

The hand sinks in restrooms and near front cash register were reaching temperatures of 96-97 degrees F. Water must be between 100-110 degrees F. Adjust the water temperature and send proof to the inspector. Procedure for time as a public health control was not properly written, implemented or documented. About one liter each of guacamole, blue cheese, diced onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and a half liter of ranch dressing and honey mustard were found between 43-44 degrees F. Food was loaded into the unit at 7 a.m. and not monitored since then. The ice machine needs a deep cleaning on a monthly basis, the final rinse temperatures and chlorine sanitizer concentrations in the dishwasher need to be checked daily, the quaternary ammonia sanitizer concentration of the final rinse in the three-compartment sink and wiping buckets needs to be checked daily. Boxes of food must be date marked. Please email the inspector a copy of all shift leads’ ServSafe certificates. Single use gloves are not properly designed for food service. Purchase food grade gloves and email the receipt to the inspector. Replace broken light coverings. Post the most current version of your health permit.