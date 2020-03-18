What's on the Menu

Enjoy a large family-style meal in Elko’s oldest Basque establishment. Dinner entrees are served with soup, salad and multiple side dishes. Add a glass of hearty red wine or a picon punch to top of your meal. Rub elbows with locals or chat with tourists who seek out this famous location.
"This [is] traditional family style Basque dining at its best," commented Gina Bringman on Facebook. "[There are] tons of sides and all you can eat. The steaks are to die for. Sometimes there’s a wait, but I promise it’s worth it. A true western gem in Elko."
"Our waitress was top notch, the bar tender was top notch," said Wayne Murphy on Facebook. "I go back because the staff is awesome. The food is great. It’s the staff and the atmosphere that keeps me coming back."
The Star Hotel
46 Silver St
You have free articles remaining.
738-9925 or 753-8696
Lunch Hours:
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Saturday
Dinner Hours:
5 – 9:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
4 – 9:30 p.m. Saturday