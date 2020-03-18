You are the owner of this article.
What's on the Menu
What's on the Menu

What's on the Menu

The Star is known for their "generous" beef entrees.

Enjoy a large family-style meal in Elko’s oldest Basque establishment. Dinner entrees are served with soup, salad and multiple side dishes. Add a glass of hearty red wine or a picon punch to top of your meal. Rub elbows with locals or chat with tourists who seek out this famous location.

"This [is] traditional family style Basque dining at its best," commented Gina Bringman on Facebook.  "[There are] tons of sides and all you can eat. The steaks are to die for. Sometimes there’s a wait, but I promise it’s worth it. A true western gem in Elko."

"Our waitress was top notch, the bar tender was top notch," said Wayne Murphy on Facebook.  "I go back because the staff is awesome. The food is great. It’s the staff and the atmosphere that keeps me coming back."

The Star Hotel

46 Silver St

738-9925 or 753-8696

Lunch Hours:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Monday – Saturday

Dinner Hours:

5 – 9:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

4 – 9:30 p.m. Saturday

