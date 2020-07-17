Food establishment inspections

Do not dump sanitizing water in the hand sink. Sliced tomatoes were found at 60 degrees F. Date labels were set for 14 days. All food that was out of date was discarded. The person in charge said they would remind the preparation employee that the maximum time food can be kept is seven days. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. Containers for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. Do not reuse single-use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying. Replace fryer baskets. Clean the gaskets on all refrigeration units.