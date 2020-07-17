Food establishment inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.
Goldie’s Bar: 96
Install screens on your front windows if you would like to have them open. Please contact our office if you have not received your most current health permit in two weeks. The sanitizer bucket was tested and found to contain no sanitizer. Broken glass was found on the bottom of the reach in beer cooler. Please ensure that all pipes entering the floor drain have at least an air gap of at least 1 inch. The area under the bartender side of the bar is pretty dirty. Increase the cleaning frequency.
June 19
Tacos las Brisas Service Depot: 98
Cooling of hot, prepared and potentially hazardous food inside a mobile unit is prohibited. Inspections for mobile units 1 and 2 indicated cooling occurring in the mobile unit. Clean and sanitize the can opener holster. Dumpster lids are missing or not close, exposing trash to weather, vectors and scavenging.
Tacos Las Brisa (catering): 100
Dos Amigos Restaurante: 79
Do not dump sanitizing water in the hand sink. Sliced tomatoes were found at 60 degrees F. Date labels were set for 14 days. All food that was out of date was discarded. The person in charge said they would remind the preparation employee that the maximum time food can be kept is seven days. Thermometers were not provided in the refrigeration units. Food in refrigeration must be kept covered. Containers for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor. Do not reuse single-use articles. Food handlers must properly wash hands before putting on or changing gloves. Do not nest cleaned equipment and/or utensils without first drying. Replace fryer baskets. Clean the gaskets on all refrigeration units.
Dos Amigos Restaurante (catering): 100
Dos Amigos Restaurante (bar): 99
Containers of sanitizer for in-use wiping cloths must be stored off the floor.
—
Elko’s favorite foods gallery:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!