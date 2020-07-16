Food establishment inspections
0 comments
top story

Food establishment inspections

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Food Service Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

June 16

Port of Subs (Mt. City Highway: 86

Employees who interacted with the public and were working within 6 feet of one another were not wearing face masks. This is an OSHA violation and a repeat offense will result in OSHA being notified of deficiency. If the kitchen is going to be remodeled, please apply for a remodel application. Move the employee coat rack so it is not adjacent to the mop sink. Please label the hand sink’s hot and cold running water because the hot water is on the right hand side rather than the left hand side. The digital stem thermometer was broken. Pepper, oil, vinegar and water spray bottles need to be labeled as to their contents. There was no chlorine residual present in the wiping cloth bucket sanitizer solution. Clean equipment was being air dried in the sanitizer basin of the 3 compartment sink. Declutter the ware washing area and install more racks for drying and storage. Repair chipping and peeling cupboards. Clean non-food food contact surfaces of grease and debris. The can opener and holster were dirty. Increase the cleaning frequency. Do not store vinegar, oil or equipment on cardboard. Clean up spills as they happen. Clean all shelves, walls, ceiling and vents of caked on dirt and debris. Increase the frequency that the restaurant is deep cleaned. The floor drain to the left of the cash register drained slowly and overflowed with water on the floor. Trim the drain pipes so they have an adequate air gap above the floor drain rim. Trim the mop sink hose or drape it over the fixture so that the mouth of the hose is not resting in the basin. The dumpster lids are not closed exposing trash to weather. Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment from the premises. Do not prop open the back door to allow vermin and pests into the establishment. Hang mops to air dry and dispose of used mop water. Port of Subs will be re-inspected in two weeks to ensure compliance.

June 17

Fiz Drinks: 95

Ice scoops were found buried in the ice. Install holsters for the ice scoops. The sanitizer bucket was tested and found to contain no sanitizer. Provide a thermometer for the Coca Cola refrigerator. An employee was observed putting on gloves without washing hands. The drain pipes for the soda fountains and 3 compartment sink need an air gap of at least one inch from the top of the floor drain.

June 18

Raley’s Supermarket (packaged foods): 100

Raley’s (meat market): 98

Resurface the cutting boards. Shield fixtures above the food preparation area.

Raley’s Supermarket (bakery): 100

Raley’s (delicatessen): 98

Sanitize floor mats. The drain pipe of the 3-compartment sink must have an air gap between the rim of the drain and mouth of the pipe to prevent backflow. Drape the mop sink hose in the back near the the janitor’s closet over the fixture or trim it so that it is not resting in the mop basin. Shield fixtures above the food prep area.

Raley’s (BBQ): 100

Elko’s favorite foods gallery:

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Food Establishment Inspections
Local

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…

Food Establishment Inspections
Local

Food Establishment Inspections

ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted to the Nevada Division of Public and Behavioral Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. Reports are public information, and the selection of reports focuses on food establishments serving Elko and Spring Creek.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hack on famous Twitter accounts raises national security concerns

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News