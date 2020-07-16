Food establishment inspections

Employees who interacted with the public and were working within 6 feet of one another were not wearing face masks. This is an OSHA violation and a repeat offense will result in OSHA being notified of deficiency. If the kitchen is going to be remodeled, please apply for a remodel application. Move the employee coat rack so it is not adjacent to the mop sink. Please label the hand sink’s hot and cold running water because the hot water is on the right hand side rather than the left hand side. The digital stem thermometer was broken. Pepper, oil, vinegar and water spray bottles need to be labeled as to their contents. There was no chlorine residual present in the wiping cloth bucket sanitizer solution. Clean equipment was being air dried in the sanitizer basin of the 3 compartment sink. Declutter the ware washing area and install more racks for drying and storage. Repair chipping and peeling cupboards. Clean non-food food contact surfaces of grease and debris. The can opener and holster were dirty. Increase the cleaning frequency. Do not store vinegar, oil or equipment on cardboard. Clean up spills as they happen. Clean all shelves, walls, ceiling and vents of caked on dirt and debris. Increase the frequency that the restaurant is deep cleaned. The floor drain to the left of the cash register drained slowly and overflowed with water on the floor. Trim the drain pipes so they have an adequate air gap above the floor drain rim. Trim the mop sink hose or drape it over the fixture so that the mouth of the hose is not resting in the basin. The dumpster lids are not closed exposing trash to weather. Remove unnecessary clutter and unused equipment from the premises. Do not prop open the back door to allow vermin and pests into the establishment. Hang mops to air dry and dispose of used mop water. Port of Subs will be re-inspected in two weeks to ensure compliance.