BAKER – “The Forgotten Winchester” – an 1882 rifle found leaning up against a juniper tree in Great Basin National Park in 2014 – has found a permanent home at the park.
The rifle was found by Great Basin National Park staff in November 2014 in the middle of a forested area. Who did it belong to? Why was it left there? These and other questions were inspired by the Forgotten Winchester.
The rifle still has its serial number but the only information that the Park Service knows for certain is that it was manufactured in 1882.
The Forgotten Winchester has traveled to gun shows and was on display at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody, Wyoming for a summer. While on display in Cody, the Center of the West X-rayed the rifle -- finding a bullet in the stock -- and stabilized it.
The Parks Service says the rifle’s story has inspired people who viewed it and resulted in partnerships like the one with the Center of the West.
The Fund for People in Parks, Great Basin National Park Foundation, along with Great Basin National Park, have worked together to fund, plan and have installed a dedicated exhibit for the Forgotten Winchester. The collaborative project includes an in-depth information card on the history of the rifle and the role it played in the American West.
The exhibit also provides the Forgotten Winchester with a case to house the rifle and the bullet. The backdrop is an image of the tree it was found leaning against, letting visitors imagine what it would have been like to discover the rifle in the forest almost five years ago.
“It has been a fun and inspiring project to work on with our park staff and our partners to complete this exhibit and give the Forgotten Winchester a permanent home,” said Nichole Andler, chief of interpretation for Great Basin National Park. “The exhibit is a showcase for visitors to discover the rifle’s mysterious story and become inspired to imagine, investigate and care about a piece of their American history.”
