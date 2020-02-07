Former Elko deejay writes about dying twice

It all started after he bought The Wave and was working 18-hour days every day. He remembered some telling him that he once worked 87 consecutive days with no day off.

“But that’s what you do when you own your own business,” he said. “When you own your own business, you know you need to get the work done because no one else will do it for you.”

While that station was setting up the South Coast Music Awards show and concert, he had his first heart attack in 17 years.

“We knew we had a problem, but not how severe it was,” he said. He went on to get stints in his heart at BAH. He was fine for a while until he got the flu, which landed him back at BAH 12 times. “I kept bloating up, gaining water weight and the flu got in my chest. On the 13th visit, I almost didn’t go in.”

But his engineer at the station convinced him that his symptoms were bad enough for him to be seen. When he arrived at BAH, his blood pressure read at 60/40.

“They thought their machines were broken,” he said. “They checked me in and the next thing I knew, it was six days later and I was at OHSU.”

One of the most asked questions about his experience is if he saw the light or the “fires of hell” during the two times he died.