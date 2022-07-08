Former Stampede court members honored this weekend

ELKO – This Sunday at the Silver State Stampede four former rodeo queens will be honored and driven in a horse-drawn wagon in front of the grandstand. Pictures of them in their youth will be projected. These women, who were among the many who held court with the Silver State Stampede, are all in their mid-80s to 90 years old.

Donna Belle Reed White was in the 1949 court, Virginia Marchbank Colyer Price was in the 1949 court, Wanda Dobbs Combs Wright Jayo was in the 1952 court and Helen Griswold Beitia was in the 1955 court, according to historian Jan Petersen.

Donna Belle Reed White will be 90 in December. She was born at Elko General Hospital in 1932. White’s family participated and competed in the Elko County Fair and Silver State Stampede for generations.

White graduated from Elko High School and the University of Nevada Reno. She worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Tom Gallagher. Later she worked as a library aide for the Elko County School system and as a librarian at Southside Elementary. She loved her time with her students, according to her biography.

She married Keith White Sr., whose family owned White Appliance and Furniture Company. She had four children.

Virginia Marchbank Colyer Price, 90, was born in Mountain Home, Idaho. She grew up on a homestead 16 miles from Jarbidge until it was time for her to go to school. The Marchbank family then moved to a homestead near Beowawe.

Living in rural areas and being around horses were a big part of her life as she was growing up.

She married Walt Colyer and had two children.

Price worked for the Elko Daily Free Press for almost 20 years selling advertisements. She also managed the Double Dice RV Park for a few years before retiring.

Wanda Dobbs Combs Wright Jayo, 90, was born in Doniphan, Missouri. She was from a rural area and grew up around horses.

When she was 16, Jayo’s family moved to Elko. She met Richard Combs who was a horse trainer. Together they owned and trained racehorses and ran them during the Elko County Fair and in the White Pine County Fair. The two divorced and Jayo married two more times. She had three children of her own and three step-children from her third marriage.

Jayo worked at Verd Monson’s Jewelry, JanEv’s Ladies fashions and Lillian’s Dress Shop. She also operated a pilot car service, retiring at 85.

Helen Griswold Beitia, 85, was born and raised on ranches in Elko County.

Beitia was educated at the Lower Lamoille School and Signal School in Clover Valley. She attended Oregon State University for two years and then married Frank Beitia. She later went on to get her Master’s in Education from Idaho State University. She taught child development for the College of Technology at Idaho State University.

In 1955 there was a Miss Elko County Contest and that person would be both Sweetheart of the Stampede and the Queen of the Elko County Fair. Beitia was sponsored by the Maggie Club in Jiggs, riding a horse named Stampede. She helped publicize the Stampede.

If you attend Sunday’s event, be sure to give a standing ovation to these ladies who were and still are rodeo sweethearts.

