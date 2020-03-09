The 2020 Great Basin College Foundation Dinner Dance Gala will be held on March 21 at the Elko Conference Center.

The GBC Foundation will acknowledge and honor the important roles of two stakeholders who have helped create healthy communities and sustainable industry in rural Nevada.

This year, the Great Basin College Foundation will honor a founder of Great Basin College, Dr. Hugh Collett. Dr. Collett brought integrated healthcare to rural Elko, in addition to creating Elko Community College (now Great Basin College) over 50 years ago. He turned 99 last month.

The Foundation will also acknowledge the combined investment of Barrick Gold Corp. and Newmont Corp. to rural Nevada higher education and training over the past five decades, as well as honoring Nevada Gold Mines, the newly formed joint venture between the two companies through the combination of their significant assets across Nevada to create the single largest gold-producing complex in the world.

There will be a cocktail hour at 5 p.m. with the scheduled program beginning at 6 p.m. A short welcome will be followed by dinner, catered by Dreez, served family-style at 6:15 p.m. Beautiful piano renditions by Stefan Beck will accompany guests through dinner.

A half-hour program will follow dinner with the evening culminating in dancing until 10 p.m. to the musical stylings of Ila and Clint, with IC Legends.

The Dinner Dance Gala this year will feature a dessert silent auction, showcasing some of the best desserts available in the area, made and donated by locals and local businesses. Guests at each table will be able to pool their money together to bid on the dessert they want the most.

There will also be a number of other unique silent auction items, including a private dinner party for up to 8 at McAdoo’s, a Basque-themed basket, and an original oil painting by LeRay Reese, which was featured on the Foundation’s Christmas Card this past year.

Seats are $65 each, with a table of 10 available for $550, and can be reserved online at www.gbcnv.edu/gift or by calling the Foundation at 775-753-2246. Sponsorships are also available.

Thank you to Greater Nevada Credit Union for their sponsorship.

