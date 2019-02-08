RENO – The University of Nevada Cooperative Extension’s Radon Education Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to Nevadans through Feb. 28 at Elko County Cooperative Extension, 701 Walnut St. in Elko, and at West Wendover City Hall, 1111 N. Gene L. Jones Way
Presentations are scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Elko County Library, 720 Court St., and at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Carlin Library, 330 Memory Lane.
Radon is a naturally occurring, radioactive gas that is colorless, odorless and tasteless. It comes from the ground and can accumulate in homes, raising the risk of lung cancer. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency estimates 21,000 Americans die each year from radon-caused lung cancer, killing more people than secondhand smoke, drunk driving and house fires.
In Nevada, one in four homes tested show radon concentrations at or above the EPA action level. In Elko County, the potential is 38 percent. According to experts, living in a home with radon concentrations at the action level poses a risk of developing lung cancer similar to the risk posed by smoking about half a pack of cigarettes a day.
A simple three-day test can determine if a house has a radon problem, and winter is an ideal time to test a home for radon. If radon problems are found, they can be fixed.
Nevadans can also order free test kits at https://2019freekit.eventbrite.com, or by submitting a radon test kit request http://bit.ly/NRAM19cpn, then mailing the confirmation email to the Radon Education Program’s administration office, 4955 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. Ordered test kits will require a $4 check or money order for shipping, written to Board of Regents.
For more information, call the Radon Hotline at 1-888-RADON10 (1-888-723-6610) or visit the Nevada Radon Education Program website at www.RadonNV.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.