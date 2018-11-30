ELKO – Learn about historic Nevada women and how to tie strong knots this weekend at the California Trail Interpretive Center.
At 10 a.m. Saturday the center presents a free program titled “Historic Women of Nevada.”
Settling in early Nevada was not easy, especially for women. Nevada women faced vast and empty landscapes, rowdy mining towns, and many other challenges. Join Interpreter Jordan Thomas and learn about historic Nevada women that helped create the state we love today.
At 2 p.m. Sunday is the Junior Ranger Program titled “How Strong is Your Knot?”
One of the most challenging tasks on the California Trail was scaling the steep mountains in the high Sierra. At times, pioneers hauled their wagons up cliffs using lots of rope and animal power.
Join Ranger Greg Feathers and learn how to tie knots strong enough to haul a 2,000-pound wagon up a cliff. After instruction, junior rangers will use their own knots to haul a miniature wagon up a steep hill. This program will take place outdoors on rough terrain. Dress for cold weather.
