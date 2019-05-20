ELKO -- Members of the Marine Corps Motorcycle Club and others traveled to Elko on Saturday for the annual Lance Corporal Raul Bravo Memorial at Elko City Park.
Bravo enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003 after graduating from Elko High School. He served with the 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 1st Marine Division, India Company, Marine Corp Expeditionary force in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. On March 3, 2007, Bravo was killed by an improvised explosive device in the city of Qaim, Anbar province Iraq during his second tour of duty.
Several members of the club from Sacramento, California and Northern Utah served with Bravo in the Anbar province. The memorial began with a motorcycle ride to Lamoille. The ride returned to City Park for a ceremony to honor and celebrate his life.
Chaplain Lee Foster of the MIA POW Awareness Association gave the benediction followed by several speakers from the Marine Corps Motorcycle Club.
The ceremony was followed by a barbecue lunch hosted by the POW*MIA Elko Awareness Association. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Elko High School Lance Cpl. Raul Bravo Scholarship fund.
