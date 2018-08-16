ELKO — Preserving a significant piece of Basque culture was not immediately on the minds of Earl family members when they first began taking impressions of tree carvings made by sheepherders in the aspen groves in the Sierra Nevada.
But as time went on, their purpose — and motivation — changed, said Jean Moore Earl.
“Later, it became more of a conservation effort,” Earl said. “I think the more we worked with it, the more I recognized the value of them.”
Jean Moore Earl and Phillip I. Earl’s collection of rubbings from aspen tree carvings, is on exhibit in Basque Aspen Art of the Sierra Nevada in the Wiegand Gallery at the Western Folklife Center through Sept. 11.
The exhibit intertwines two stories: one of the isolated Basque sheepherders who carved their memories of the old world and scenes of the new world on aspen trees; and another of a family whose outdoor hobby extended the life of those carvings for third- and fourth-generation Basques to admire.
Stretching muslin around the trunk of aspen trees with stick pins, the Earls rubbed black wax crayons over the carvings in 1970, revealing the details and shape of images that were then about 40 to 50 years old.
“When the sheepherder carved, he carved like a pen-and-ink drawing,” Earl explained. “He just did it with a sharp knife or nail, and then the tree scarred because it went through the bark [and] it made a raised image.”
But it’s the tree itself “that has the final say on what the image, looks like,” Earl said, because the tree grows taller and the trunk’s girth becomes bigger around.
Some carvings were simply names, dates and political slogans, while others depicted what the carver saw around him, or remembered from his homeland, especially Etienne Maizcorena, known as E.M., whose work was found in the Genoa Peak area, Earl said.
“They carved what they saw around them in nature — deer, birds, fish and snakes,” Earl said. “And they carved old-world themes, E.M. particularly carved people in Old World, native dress.”
In Malzcorena’s work, women have elaborate hairdos, men wear belts and hats, and both men and women wear high-heeled shoes, a detail often included in carvings by other sheepherders, Earl said.
“If you look, they really put a lot of detail in, and especially the ones in old-world dress,” Earl said, noting carvings by other sheepherders that included abstracts of people and symbols. “It wasn’t just a quick [carving], but it was a conscious rendering of an image on a tree.”
After learning about the arborglyphs from an exhibit at the University of Nevada, Reno, the Earl family began to spot carvings as they camped in aspen groves of Genoa Peak, Nevada; Glenshire, California; Treasure Mountain, California; and Pole Creek, California. Over more than 20 years, they collected about 150 rubbings.
“It was a family thing we did until we recognized that [the trees] were dying and we realized we needed to make a conscious effort to collect more of them. So, we did,” Earl said.
Still, it was the Earls’ combination of interests that fueled their commitment to the project over the decades. Phillip Earl is a historian who taught at Truckee Community College and was the curator of the Nevada Historical Society. Jean Earl developed her appreciation for folk arts in rural Virginia, and met Basque families through her job at the health department.
“Phillip has been instrumental in writing about the carvings and lecturing a little bit on Basque history,” Earl said. “I talk a little bit on how the Basques have maintained their ethnic identity, but I’m not the historian. He is.”
The popularity of the book, “Speaking through the Aspens” by Joxe Mallea-Olaetxe and published in 2008, gave the Earls’ work “validity,” Earl said.
“He was interested in the ethnography, [such as] where did the sheepherders come from in the old country,” Earl said. “He documented that more French Basques than Spanish were the herders.”
After some exhibits in Gardnerville, the Northeastern Nevada Museum, and the Nevada Historical Society, the Nevada Arts Council discovered the collection, Earl said.
“Pat Atkinson saw the exhibit and said, ‘We need to do something with this,’” Earl said. “The Nevada Arts Council has been very instrumental in getting this out to a larger audience.”
Called “Mountain Picassos” for the way most of the carvings resemble Pablo Picassos’s abstract style, the Earls’ collection became part of the Nevada Touring Initiative/Traveling Exhibition.
The current exhibit at the Wiegand Gallery, an independently curated display, marks the third time the rubbings have been displayed in Elko, the most recent being at Great Basin College last fall.
Earl said the years-long endeavor accomplished what they set out to do — preserve the art and carvings of Basque sheepherders.
One of those accomplishments was to give another layer of heritage to younger generations of Basques, who remain heavily immersed in their roots, Earl said.
“The Basques have assimilated into the culture, but maintained their ethnic identity, probably as well as any ethnic group in the country,” Earl said. “Now there’s a resurgence. They’re teaching their children the language, and there’s a Basque center at the University in Reno, so you know they’re very proud of their heritage.”
Although the Earls no longer travel into the aspen groves and take rubbings from trees, Earl said she and her husband were pleased with what resulted from those many camping trips into the mountains of the Sierra Nevada and the Great Basin.
“We’ve done what we can do,” Earl said. “It certainly has been an interesting thing to be involved in, and I think a worthwhile thing.”
