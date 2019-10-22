ELKO – Lori Wooden’s journey from stay-at-home mom to mammographer started 15 years ago with a diagnosis of Stage 4 breast cancer.
The news floored the mother of two. It was her first mammogram to establish a baseline.
“I was barely 36 at the time, with two small children,” Wooden said. “My whole life changed at that moment. I began to fear that I would not see my children grow up, so I did every single thing I could do to stay alive.”
Wooden quickly began treatment. She underwent 16 weeks of chemotherapy, eight weeks of radiation therapy, a double mastectomy, and a year of preventative chemo treatments that lasted a year. Additionally, she saw a naturopathic doctor who incorporated natural medicine into her treatments.
“At this time, I had to travel to Salt Lake City and Boise for everything, which was very expensive and hard to do,” Wooden recalled.
However, the diagnosis was a surprise because Wooden did not show any signs or have any symptoms of the disease. She said she also did not have any family history to prompt her to have a mammogram and be checked sooner.
“My cancer was not caught early,” Wooden said. “If my doctor had not insisted that I have a baseline mammogram at 35, I probably wouldn’t be here now.”
“If cancer, any cancer, is found early, the prognosis is a lot better, and treatment may be a lot easier,” Wooden continued.
Today, Wooden still feels the effects of the cancer treatments but maintains a positive outlook on life.
“I will have symptoms from the treatments that I will manage for the rest of my life, but that’s OK. I’m grateful for every day, every ache, every symptom, every minute.”
She is also hesitant to say her cancer is in remission.
“I hate to say ‘remission.’” Wooden explained. “The doctors were not very positive back then and said I only had a 50/50 chance of survival. So I don’t jinx it by saying ‘remission.’ I still see my oncologist once a year.”
In the aftermath of the diagnosis and screenings, Wooden graduated from Great Basin College’s radiology program and became a licensed mammographer at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital.
She has also become an advocate for annual screenings, particularly for busy women.
“I am a huge believer in cancer screenings of any kind, especially mammograms,” Wooden said. “Women forget to take care of themselves because they’re too busy taking care of everyone else.
“So I’m here to ‘gently’ remind women to get their mammograms or any screenings done yearly.”
Wooden pointed to insurance companies that pay 100 percent for a screening, with some facilities waiving a doctor’s order to get a mammogram, especially those over 40.
“You can call [NNRH] and make an appointment,” Wooden said. “We’re trying to make it easier to take good care [of yourself].”
As a cancer patient, mammographer, and advocate, Wooden said she aims to educate as many people as possible about breast cancer screenings.
“I feel like if I can help one person, I’ve done a good job.”
