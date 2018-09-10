ELKO – Kenneth Garcia no longer lives in Elko, but he remembers his youth and the explorations in the region that helped form his sense of being. His book, “Pilgrim River: A Spiritual Memoir,” reflects on this life growing up in the desert without true direction.
Garcia returned over the weekend and read excerpts from the book at Northeastern Nevada Museum.
Garcia describes his youth growing up in Elko as, “…wild and uncultivated without any religious upbringing whatsoever.”
Garcia reflected that the beginnings of his spiritual journey began when he started spending a lot of time outdoors in the deserts of Nevada and Utah.
“I kind of underwent this solitary religious experience,” he said.
He spent weeks at a time in Jarbidge and the Ruby Mountains. He also awoke early to watch the sun rise and revel at the beauty.
“I was 21 at the time,” he said. “What kind of started off my religious journey was that I was in a hunting accident when I was 20. It kind of laid me up for a few months.”
That gave him time to reflect on his life and he realized he was going nowhere fast. He began to reassess. He traveled to Mexico and then came back to Elko where he had wonderful, mystical experiences during his solo backpacking excursions.
He wanted to share the feelings he had about nature as a spiritual mentor but he could not find the words to express his reverence for the infinite wonder he saw.
Garcia then went through a period of loneliness and depression. Psychoanalysis helped.
When he was first injured the accident never bothered him, but through analysis he discovered that in losing his left eye he might have been going through a grieving process.
Garcia’s path through life and spirituality has been a long and winding one. His memoir details this life, the spiritual meanderings and his eventual acceptance of Christianity.
In the memoir Garcia fondly remembered a coming of age event when he was a teenager.
“The first chapter, “Cattle, Casinos and Cathouses,” describes a fairly typical day in the lives of five teenage boys, beginning with skipping school and going out in the country and getting drunk,” Garcia said. “We stole, slaughtered and roasted a lamb. In town we ended up in a gang fistfight with a group of thugs behind the Pioneer Saloon. Then we stole some ice chests out of pickup trucks from hunters.”
Garcia recalls that late that night one of the boys asked if the others had been to a brothel yet. At 16 none of them had.
“About 1 a.m. we knocked on the door of Betty’s D and D and they let us in.”
Garcia eventually settled down to a job with Notre Dame. He has worked there for 22 years as the associate director of the Institute for Scholarship in liberal arts. While working, he completed his PhD. in theology focusing on the severance of theology and spirituality in Catholic higher education.
At some point in time, Garcia also decided that Christianity was his chosen form of spirituality. Yet, he continues to see nature as a vast and mystical entity that is part of God’s creation.
Garcia’s book reading and signing coincided with his 50th high school reunion. A number of classmates attended the event.
“Most of our class was born in 1950,” Delynn Jones said. “There were 113 grads. Forty classmates are here. Ken grew up down the street. He has done a lot with his life and has gotten a PhD.”
Garcia said the book took him eight years to write and he went through dozens of agents. “Pilgrim River” was published in 2018 and Garcia has given a couple of other readings since the debut.
These days Garcia is working on another book tentatively called “Mining the Invisible.”
“I used the metaphor a little bit in the second chapter of this book when I was working for Newmont,” he said. “All of the major visible veins of gold have been found and mined out. But, there is still a lot of gold that remains in microscopic flecks. Those flecks and the search for them became a metaphor for me for spiritual search, unseen spiritual realities.”
He has spent time at the Homestake Mine in South Dakota that was the largest gold mine at one time, according to Garcia.
“Scientists are doing advanced scientific research on neutrinos and dark matter about a mile beneath the earth. If you do those experiments above ground we are constantly being bombarded by cosmic rays, the sun and other stars.”
Scientists are setting up instruments in the mine to study and understand neutrinos and dark matter.
Garcia feels that human minds, in investigating the mysteries of the universe, are indeed trying to understand the mind of God.
“Some of the greatest twentieth century scientists like Einstein, Freeman Dyson and Fred Hoyle, they say there is a mind and intelligence so great that our puny human intelligence cannot even begin to grasp it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.