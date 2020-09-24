From Sagebrush Ocean to Neon Ocean

The first stop will be to hear traditional songs performed by singer E’sha Hoferer, a tribal member of the Agai Dicutta Numu (Northern Paiute). Hoferer will be singing from his home on the Walker River Indian Reservation in Schurz, Nevada, in the western part of the state. From an early age he began learning from the elders about traditional songs, their meaning and how they are used in Numu culture. Hoferer’s college studies focused on revitalizing Native language through social media and he has brought this interest back home to teach the Northern Paiute language through in-school and after school programs. Thanks to the peers and mentors who helped E’sha with the traditional songs and language, he has gone on to helping with ceremonies in the community, serving on the tribal council, and passing along stories about who they are and who they represent to Nevada Indigenous youth here in Northern Nevada.