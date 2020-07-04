The second contains what the Gages call the “tomato mall” with about 1,700 tomato plants representing about 20 varieties including Atomic Grape, Lucid Gems and Chocolate Stripe. “Basically every color of the spectrum they make, we’ve got,” Justin said.

Peppers and cucumbers will be planted in the third hoop house, and the fourth is still under construction.

New this year, Gardenzilla Produce is dedicating another three-tenths acre to growing outdoors. As of early June, tiny sprigs of spinach were making their first appearance in the freshly disked field.

Shaela said they were motivated to grow their own salad greens because they were disappointed with the short life of produce purchased at the grocery store.

“Our product lasts because it is cut, cleaned and packaged with no shipping involved, so it cuts down on the time from producer to consumer,” Shaela said.

Although not certified organic, Gardenzilla Produce does not use any synthetic product, and the owners focus on non-genetically modified organisms. They grow a combination of heirloom and hybrid plants.

“There is definitely, definitely a need in the community,” Justin said.