SPRING CREEK — Purple and green lettuce leaves burst from rows inside a high tunnel in Spring Creek where Justin and Shaela Gage grow their specialty salad mix, leafy greens and microgreens for their market farm operation, Gardenzilla Produce.
“I’ve never seen anything quite like it,” Justin said, describing the combination of red and green mustard greens and bok choi as spicy and colorful. “It just works well … It was so pretty that we decided to take it to market.”
The couple started growing for local consumers about two years ago after they acquired a high tunnel with assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The Natural Resources Conservation Service initiative provides financial assistance to growers who want to extend their growing season by raising plants inside a high tunnel, commonly called a hoop house.
They planned to grow produce just for themselves in just one hoop house, but to maximize the grant and their property, they sprung for more.
Now, the Gages have four high tunnels—aluminum frames measuring 35-by-96 feet covered with 6-milimeter plastic sheeting sitting on about three-tenths of an acre.
Gardenzilla Salad Mix, microgreens, carrots, turnips, beets, kohlrabi, spinach and red Russian kale are in full production in the first hoop house.
The second contains what the Gages call the “tomato mall” with about 1,700 tomato plants representing about 20 varieties including Atomic Grape, Lucid Gems and Chocolate Stripe. “Basically every color of the spectrum they make, we’ve got,” Justin said.
Peppers and cucumbers will be planted in the third hoop house, and the fourth is still under construction.
New this year, Gardenzilla Produce is dedicating another three-tenths acre to growing outdoors. As of early June, tiny sprigs of spinach were making their first appearance in the freshly disked field.
Shaela said they were motivated to grow their own salad greens because they were disappointed with the short life of produce purchased at the grocery store.
“Our product lasts because it is cut, cleaned and packaged with no shipping involved, so it cuts down on the time from producer to consumer,” Shaela said.
Although not certified organic, Gardenzilla Produce does not use any synthetic product, and the owners focus on non-genetically modified organisms. They grow a combination of heirloom and hybrid plants.
“There is definitely, definitely a need in the community,” Justin said.
The family makes their product available through Facebook, taking orders then offering pickups in the communities. They also participate in the Elko and Lamoille farmers markets on Saturdays through fall.
Social media has helped grow Gardenzilla’s business. Salad photo contests and produce requests abound, along with love from their followers.
“Just wanted to say thank you,” posted Ben Levos Jr. in early June. “We had a salad tonight with your yummy greens and that was the best salad I’ve ever had. The greens tasted so fresh and clean … looking forward to many dinners with your amazing produce.”
Justin said “the comments and happiness from customers” is the most rewarding part of running Gardenzilla Produce.
The response helps make the hard work worthwhile.
Both Justin, an Oregon native, and Shaela, an Idaho native, have full-time jobs—Justin with Nevada Gold Mines and Shaela with Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital. They invest a tremendous amount of time into their second career, and their 10-year-old son Tristen helps, too.
“The success of our business has been the astronomical acceptance from this community,” Shaela said. “We have grown tenfold since starting up and doing our first farmers market in July of 2019 ... . Seeing this has made me realize just how much this community needs locally grown fresh products, and we are here to aid in providing that.”
