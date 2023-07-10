ELY – Wearing sunglasses provided by the Bureau of Land Management, Learning Bridge Charter School’s third-grade class dug into Garnet Hill with tools ranging from claw hammers to dental picks.

Learning Bridge is a K-8 charter school located in Ely, Nev., about 10 miles southeast of the BLM-managed Garnet Hill Recreation Area, renowned for its ruby red, semi-precious gemstones.

The June field trip was all fun and games (educational) through which students and chaperones learned how the Great Basin, which spans nearly all of Nevada, was formed.

“It’s an engaging way to teach our students about the geology and geography of the Great Basin while appreciating the beauty of eastern Nevada, which has so much to offer,” said Kristy Sedlacek, Learning Bridge Charter School teacher.

“This is an opportunity to get the younger generations interested in our natural resources and environment,” added John Miller, outdoor recreation planner for the BLM Bristlecone Field Office. “Plus, it’s just darn fun!”

Miller said the field office has plans to improve the popular recreation area to the benefit of education.

Improvements include enlarging the parking lot to allow for school buses, interpretive signs (20-30) instructing the public about our natural, cultural, and historic resources, and a small Amphitheatre.

To learn more about this and other noteworthy places to visit on BLM-managed lands in eastern Nevada, contact the Ely District Office at (775) 289-1800 or blm_nv_eydowebmail@blm.gov.