GBC announces auditions for 'Murder on the Orient Express'

ELKO – Great Basin College Theatre returns to the stage with "Murder on the Orient Express" by Agatha Christie, adapted by Tony Award-winning playwright Ken Ludwig and directed by GBC’s John Patrick Rice.

Auditions for the play will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 23 and 24, at 7 p.m. in the Great Basin College Theatre.

Just after midnight a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks, an American tycoon lies dead in his compartment, stabbed dozens of times, his door locked from the inside. The passengers, isolated with a killer in their midst, turn to Detective Hercule Poirot to identify the murderer.

"Murder on the Orient Express" is one of Agatha Christie’s most famous stories, and it will be brought to life on the GBC stage in October.

"Murder on the Orient Express" has wonderful roles for both men and women. Elko and Spring Creek High school juniors and seniors, GBC students and community members are eligible for the cast. Actors will read scenes from the play for auditions. Audition “sides” will be available by calling 775-327-2249, or by contacting Rice at john.rice@gbcnv.edu.