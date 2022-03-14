GBC announces MTC scholarship pre-screening

ELKO – Pursue your passion and jump start your future!

The Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC), a group of industrial-related employers, has made a special career and scholarship opportunity for GBC students possible. MTC sponsors many $5,000 scholarships that apply to tuition costs, fees and books for the fast-paced, 38-week Associate of Applied Science degree and Certificate of Achievement programs.

Learn skills and state of the art technologies from qualified faculty in Diesel Technology, Electrical Systems, Industrial Millwright, Instrumentation, and Welding Technology. These accelerated programs offer courses in the morning, afternoon and evening.

Eighty percent of graduates are hired within three months. Paid, on-the-job internships with Nevada mining companies, their suppliers, and equipment vendors are also possible.

“GBC’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs have provided excellent career opportunities to over 2,600 students,” said Bret Murphy, Dean of Business and Technology. “These scholarships help offset the cost of tuition and provide a paid internship -- what a great opportunity for anyone who is interested in using their minds and hands to make a great living.”

Great Basin College's MTC partners will be meeting on campus to start the review of submitted applications to determine the recipients of the 2022-2023 academic year Maintenance Training Cooperative MTC scholarship.

Although the MTC Scholarship application deadline has passed, Career and Technical Education applications are open and accepted until the start of the Fall semester. To apply for admission into the CTE programs and the MTC scholarship, students must apply to Great Basin College and submit the GBC Career and Technical Education application available at www.gbcnv.edu/mtc.

For more information about the Career and Technical Education Programs or the Maintenance Training Cooperative Scholarship, contact Sidnie Creamer at 775-327-2278 or sidnie.creamer@gbcnv.edu.

