GBC arts magazine seeks multi-media entries

ELKO -- Argentum, Great Basin College’s arts and literary magazine, was digital-only in 2021. To encourage readers to visit the website, they added audio recordings from the GBC Theatre Department. In the spring of 2022, the magazine will have print and digital versions once again, but the popularity of the audio recordings led them to add a new category for submissions: multi-media.

The multi-media category covers videos, podcasts, sound collages, original song compositions, blogs, journal entries, or other art and writing-based digital technologies. Community members, as well as GBC students, faculty and staff are encouraged to submit. This year’s theme is “Mosaic” and all submissions are due by February 15, 2022. Judging is typically complete by the end of March with the publication available early in May.

For submission details and to read all issues published between 2010 and 2021, visit www.gbcnv.edu/argentum. Printed copies of the 2019 and 2020 issues are available for free at GBC’s Continuing Education office located at 1025 Chilton Circle, Elko. The Argentum staff can be contacted via email at argentum@gbcnv.edu.

Great Basin College offers associate and bachelor level instruction in academic, career, and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones, and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.

