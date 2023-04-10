ELKO – On March 28 and 29, Great Basin College hosted the annual Maintenance Training Cooperative (MTC) Scholarship finals on their Elko Campus.

This is a unique industry sponsored program where over 80 scholarships are awarded to students interested in diesel, electrical, instrumentation, industrial maintenance, and welding technologies.

The MTC program is a fast paced 38-week program and students who are awarded these scholarships receive $5,000 towards tuition, fees, and books as well as a paid internship with participating industry partners.

“We equate this to the NFL draft for our CTE programs” says Jessica Johnson, a CTE recruiter and advisor at GBC who arranged the event with colleagues. “This is a highly competitive scholarship, and the paid internships can often afford our students opportunities they may not have had otherwise.”

Great Basin College would like to thank the following industry partners for their continued support and participation in this two-day event: Nevada Gold Mines, Coeur Rochester, Florida Canyon, Cyanco, Kinross Bald and Round Mountain, SSR Marigold, Epiroc, Komatsu and Sandvik. Robinson Mine, KGHM run a similar MTC scholarship program for the Ely and surrounding area.

For questions regarding MTC Scholarships contact Jessica Johnson at jessica.johnson@gbcnv.edu Daria Horn at daria.horn@gbcnv.edu or Amy Smith at amy.smith@gbcnv.edu.