ELKO – The annual Community Career Fair hosted by Great Basin College will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at the GBC High Tech Center.
The career fair features employers who represent various industries, including public safety, health care, mining and land management. The career fair gives attendees an opportunity to network, explore career and educational options, obtain employer information, and locate summer jobs, internships and full-time employment. Professional development breakout sessions, including resume writing and interviews skills, will be held 10:30—11:30 a.m. These sessions are free and open to the public.
Local food truck, Tony’s Tacos, will provide food for purchase on-campus during the event.
Businesses are welcomed to participate in the event. Table and chairs are provided to businesses at no cost. For more information, contact Kristina Hart at 775-753-2304.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.