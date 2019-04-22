{{featured_button_text}}
Great Basin College

ELKO – The annual Community Career Fair hosted by Great Basin College will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at the GBC High Tech Center.

The career fair features employers who represent various industries, including public safety, health care, mining and land management. The career fair gives attendees an opportunity to network, explore career and educational options, obtain employer information, and locate summer jobs, internships and full-time employment. Professional development breakout sessions, including resume writing and interviews skills, will be held 10:30—11:30 a.m. These sessions are free and open to the public.

Local food truck, Tony’s Tacos, will provide food for purchase on-campus during the event.

Businesses are welcomed to participate in the event. Table and chairs are provided to businesses at no cost. For more information, contact Kristina Hart at 775-753-2304.

