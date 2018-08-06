GBC express enrollment week, Aug. 6-10

ELKO – Prospective college students can take advantage of express enrollment and services offered for one week at Great Basin College.
Express enrollment week runs Aug. 6-10 in the admissions and records department at GBC, providing advisement, class registration, financial advisement and placement testing for students wishing to start on their degree programs in the fall.
“It’s a great opportunity for students to come in and move through the registration process from start to finish,” said Melissa Risi, director of admissions and records.
For most individuals, the express enrollment week allows someone to apply to GBC and enroll in classes in one day, said Risi.
Additional support staff and advisors will be available to help individuals navigate through transcripts from another college or university and filling out financial aid forms, during express enrollment week Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, GBC will have extended hours on Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Most classes begin Aug. 27 in-person and online.
Those seeking to enroll are asked to bring documents including official transcripts for advisement in a degree program; copy of ACT or SAT scores, a copy of 2016 tax returns and W2 form. If a dependent, the student must bring their parent’s tax returns and W2 form.
Students without ACT/SAT scores will be directed to the Academic Success Center to take the Accuplacer placement test for math and English between 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Test takers will need a photo ID at check-in.
The GBC bookstore located in the Leonard Center for Student Life will be open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Having additional resources in the admissions office will ensure students can get into the classes they want to take, Risi said.
“Classes will be filling up, so it’s good to get in this week,” Risi added.
Enrollment, advising and placement testing will continue up until the start of the semester, Risi said, however, students taking advantage of express enrollment week can speed up the process and complete the necessary steps before classes start.
Among the degree programs offered in a variety of professional and technical fields, GBC is launching an online Bachelors of Applied Science in Human Services. The degree will specialize in counseling for substance abuse and gambling addiction.
This fall, Ely is also starting its own electrical program at its center location.
Risi also hopes everyone – from recent high school graduates to returning students – will take advantage of the opportunity to sit down and meet with someone about their degree plans, while reducing some of the misconceptions about enrolling for college.
“They can come into a welcoming environment, ask questions, find out how to apply, fill out applications for financial aid,” Risi said. “A lot of people don’t come in because they feel they can’t afford it [and] it’s not too late to apply for financial aid. We have plenty of time.”
Overall, the goal is to match a student’s interest in a degree with staff eager to help them meet their education goals, said Risi.
“I want to help every single person who comes in here,” she said.
Admissions, financial aid, advisement and the controller’s office are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Berg Hall.
