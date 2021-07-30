GBC Foundation announces welding lab expansion campaign underway

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This expansion will increase the welding shop/classroom space by 4,500 square feet. Plans also include renovating the existing space to improve student safety, as well as provide ADA access. Upon completion, this new space will increase student capacity, allowing Great Basin College to admit and graduate more students from the Welding Programs.

Assembly Bill 492 was signed on June 4, 2021 authorizing and providing funding for certain projects of capital improvement including the Welding Lab facilities located on the Great Basin College Elko Campus. The estimated cost is $6.4 million dollars. Of that estimate, Great Basin College has committed a match of $600,000 toward this public works project. Several opportunities are available to sponsor the space at different levels, including 26 welding lab booths in need of furniture, fixtures, and equipment for $5,000 each.

Great Basin College Foundation Director, Geneil White, explains, “Great Basin College was founded and funded by passionate local individuals. No contribution is too small to make a difference when enough people who care come together for a common goal. This project will provide opportunities for students seeking a career in Welding Technology, benefit employers needing the workers, and should enhance the local economy in the long-term by filling a vital industry workforce need.”

Accepting philanthropic contributions on behalf of Great Basin College, the Great Basin College Foundation is seeking support from business entities and individuals to invest in the future of our students. Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated. To learn more about how you can contribute to this campaign please visit: https://www.gbcnv.edu/foundation or contact the Foundation Office at (775) 753-2260. Great Basin College Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3). Contributions are fully tax deductible to the extent of the law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0