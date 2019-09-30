ELKO – Two national boards awarded Great Basin College initial and continued accreditation for two of its health sciences programs.
The Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs granted GBC’s Emergency Medical Services-paramedic program initial accreditation based on a vote taken Sept. 20.
The board judged the program in compliance with nationally established standards and commended the college “for your commitment to continuous quality improvement in education.”
The EMS Associate of Applied Science degree program idea was first approached in the fall of 2009 but was pulled in February of 2010 by the school due to the economic decline in Nevada and funding issues.
The Nevada Rural Hospital Providers group, which consists of CEOs of 14 rural Nevada hospitals, approached Great Basin College in the fall of 2014 inquiring about the college’s ability to provide a paramedic program. Frontier communities GBC serves have a range of over 86,000 square miles and have lengthy response times to reach victims of illness and injury.
GBC’s Dean of Health Sciences and Human Services, Dr. Amber Donnelli, submitted a request to the Perkins Committee for salary funding in the spring of 2014 and the program was reborn.
Since then, the EMS–Paramedic program has significantly enhanced GBC’s health professional educational offerings by providing a cost effective, student-focused approach to obtaining an AAS degree.
The program is currently overseen by Dr. Louis Bergeron as medical director. He is actively involved with the students and their education. As one of his colleagues said, “His support has been fantastic!”
The program has just accepted its fifth cohort beginning in August 2019 and has celebrated four graduating classes to date.
The Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology (JRCERT) recently awarded GBC’s Radiology Technology Program the “maximum award of accreditation” in the same spirit of recognizing programs providing students with quality education.
JRCERT is the only agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Accreditation for the accreditation of traditional and distance delivery educational programs in radiography, radiation therapy, magnetic resonance and medical dosimetry.
Specialized accreditation awarded by the JRCERT offers institutions significant value by providing peer evaluation and by assuring the public of quality professional education in the radiologic sciences.
At one time, it was a great challenge for rural Nevada hospitals to find qualified radiographers to work in their hospitals and serve their communities. Since the inception of the GBC radiology program, the strain of this has significantly dissipated.
Great Basin College’s Radiology Program is one of only four radiography education programs in Nevada.
The program has been accredited by JRCERT since 2011.
GBC offers a two-year, five-semester program leading to an Associate of Applied Science in Radiology Technology. The first year, the courses are at the Elko Campus on Tuesdays and Wednesdays or accessible via IAV in Pahrump.
Second-year students participate in multiple clinical settings. Through these clinical rotations, students collect 1,260 hours of hands-on experience.
