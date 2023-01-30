GBC hosts Joy Harjo and Native Poets

ELKO – The Humanities Center at Great Basin College in partnership with the Western Folklife Center is excited to host an in-person poetry reading and discussion, Importance of Your Voice: A Conversation with Joy Harjo and Living Nations, Living Words Poets.

Join three-time Poet Laureate Joy Harjo with Native American poets Henry Real Bird, M.L. Smoker, and nila northsun on Thursday Feb. 2 at 5 p.m. in the Greenhaw Technical Arts Center (GTA) Room 130 on the GBC Elko Campus.

The event will begin with an opening prayer by local Shoshone Elder Katherine Blossom, followed by poetry readings and discussion from the four guest poets. The program will run for 1 hour followed by a 30-minute reception with light refreshments, round dancing and music by Shoshone singers Chet Stevens and Jeremiah Jones.

The Living Nations, Living Words project aims to show, through poetry, that Native people and poets have vital and unequivocal roots in the United States, and that poetry is an essential way to communicate one's own story and connection to land and communities of both origin and choice.

“The Noowuh Knowledge Center (NKC) is elated and honored to collaborate with Great Basin College on this wonderful poetry presentation” says Mary Gibson NKC Director. The NKC is a recently formed Elko area nonprofit, whose mission is to, “Educate, preserve and protect Noowuh (Shoshone) and Ohndahvitch (other tribes) culture, history, (past, present and future), and stories in an easily accessible knowledge center.”

The event is free, open to all and made possible by the Western Folklife Center, Nevada Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, Noowuh Knowledge Center and Great Basin College.

For more information, contact Gail Rappa, GBC Humanities Center Coordinator, at 775-327-2146 or gail.rappa@gbcnv.edu.