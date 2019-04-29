{{featured_button_text}}

ELKO – Great Basin College was the host for one portion of the state Skills USA competition that included some members of the electrical systems technology program.

Eight students competed April 8 in the industrial motor controls portion of the completion on the Elko campus, which had the facilities to conduct the wiring segment of the contest.

“We’re the only school in Nevada that has an electrical program,” said Kevin Seipp, GBC electrical technology instructor. “We’re able to host [this part] of the state competition here.”

The three-phase competition included a written test, a design phase, and wiring a simulated conveyor system that had two motors, start/stop buttons and indicating lights.

For the wiring, contestants were judged on operation, neatness, adherence to the NEC code and safety.

Trevor Bruch won first place with Joel Loya receiving second place and Orlando Dick taking third place. All three are GBC students. 

First place winners advance to the national competition June 24-28 in Louisville, Kentucky. 

The program at GBC is a continuation of high school SkillsUSA organizations in Elko County schools, said Seipp, which “is a good building block going into industry.”

“It’s kind of like a real world experience as opposed to classroom experience,” Seipp explained. “It’s a start to finish project … a good segue into their careers.”

Courts, K-12 schools & Spring Creek reporter

Staff writer for the Elko Daily Free Press

