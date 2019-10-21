{{featured_button_text}}
Great Basin College

ELKO — Are you interested in transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno? UNR’s departments, advisors and recruiters can help at Great Basin College from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Leonard Center for Student Life.

Current and prospective GBC students can plan their next academic steps with GBC’s new Transfer Coordinator Fallon Godwin-Butler.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to explore what UNR has to offer and see how GBC can help you accomplish your goals,” said Godwin-Butler.

All students are welcome to attend.

