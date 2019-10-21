ELKO — Are you interested in transferring to the University of Nevada, Reno? UNR’s departments, advisors and recruiters can help at Great Basin College from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 in the Leonard Center for Student Life.
Current and prospective GBC students can plan their next academic steps with GBC’s new Transfer Coordinator Fallon Godwin-Butler.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to explore what UNR has to offer and see how GBC can help you accomplish your goals,” said Godwin-Butler.
All students are welcome to attend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.