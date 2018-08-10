ELKO –Great Basin College recently named Dr. Sonja Brown as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Brown, who was appointed by a GBC search committee in May to succeed Lynn Mahlberg, began her new role mid-July.
Brown brings close to 20 years of experience driving student success as a university professor and administrator at public, private, four-year and two-year institutions of higher learning. She most recently served as dean of instruction and student services and dean of career and technical education at Palo Verde College in Blythe, California, where she also oversaw equity/inclusion and workforce/economic development initiatives for the Palo Verde Valley.
Brown said she looks forward to continuing the work GBC has done to keep engaged with the vast area it serves.
“The quality I appreciate most about GBC is its commitment to providing access to rural Nevada across time, space and distance. The college is exceptionally nimble; constantly transforming itself to meet the needs of local industries and the community.”
Among her many accomplishments, Brown is most honored to have successfully led student success and retention initiatives, strategic planning processes, program accreditation processes and best practices in faculty development and strategies for promoting student engagement.
“There are already amazingly successful initiatives here. While I am still learning about them, I am most interested in working collaboratively to further integrate Academic Affairs and Student Affairs supports for student success,” said Brown.
Former Vice President Mahlberg retired in June after 27 years of service to the college.
