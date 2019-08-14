ELKO – Students still seeking to enroll in fall classes at Great Basin College can take advantage of extended hours before instruction begins on Aug. 26.
The Admissions and Records Office, Controllers Office, Bookstore, Advising and Career Center and Financial Aid Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday the weeks of Aug. 12 and Aug. 19. The departments will also be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 24.
Although most fall semester classes at GBC begin Aug. 26, it is not too late to enroll and meet with an adviser to discuss your success at GBC.
Students can enroll in classes the first week of the semester until the first day of class unless the class is full.
To-do list
• Students planning to take classes in the fall must apply at GBC before taking the placement test. Before enrolling in classes, new students are advised to schedule an appointment with an adviser and take the Accuplacer English and math placement tests at the Academic Success Center Testing Center. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Students must arrive no later than 1:30 p.m. to complete their test. The test is free to GBC enrollees.
• Students must also bring a copy of the Accuplacer assessment or have an official copy of ACT/SAT scores when meeting with the adviser.
• Complete the free application for Federal Student Aid and send the FASFA to GBC with the school code 006977. To fill out the FASFA, students need 2017 tax returns and a W2 form. For students who are dependents of their parents, they must bring their parent’s 2017 tax return and W2 forms also. Funds may not be available before fees are due.
• Students with previous college credit must also bring a copy of their transcripts to be reviewed by the adviser. Unofficial transcripts will be evaluated for prerequisite completion during the registration process. Official transcripts are needed for full evaluation and articulation toward a particular degree program.
Important dates
• Aug. 20: Fees Due (To avoid losing your seat in class, sign up for a payment plan or pay in full by Aug. 20.)
• Aug. 24: Saturday extended hours
• Aug. 26: Most classes begin
