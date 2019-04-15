ELKO – Great Basin College radiology student, Amanda Page, was recently selected to attend the American Society of Radiologic Technologists Student Leadership Development Program this summer in Orlando, Florida.
Only two radiology students per state are selected to attend the annual program. University of Nevada, Las Vegas radiology student Kimberly Grzybicki will also be in attendance with Page.
The student leadership development program allows selected students to attend the ASRT Educational Symposium and Annual Governance and House of Delegates meeting. Students will be assigned a professional mentor during the meeting and have an insider’s look into the largest association for medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals.
“I am most excited to engage in and gain more leadership experiences with other professionals and influential leaders in the radiologic sciences,” said Page.
Currently, Page is completing clinical hours at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, High Desert Imaging and Pinion Clinic.
“My long term goal after graduation is to find a job and be accepted into the MRI/CT bachelor’s degree program at Weber State in the fall.”
Page is originally from West Wendover. Alongside being selected to attend the ASRT Student Leadership Development Program this summer, Page will be graduating with her associate of applied science in radiology technology this spring. She has served as a senator for the GBC Student Government Association for four years and president of the RAD club for one year.
If anyone is interested learning more about GBC’s associate of applied science in radiology technology degree or diagnostic medical sonography post-associate certificate, visit www.gbcnv.edu/academics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.