ELKO -- Great Basin College is seeking 80 mentors from all backgrounds to assist with the Nevada Promise Scholarship program,
Nevada Promise is a last-dollar scholarship that covers the costs of registration fees not met by other state and federal aid. Students must complete 10 steps in order to receive the scholarship and one of those includes meeting with their assigned mentor.
According to a 2011 study by the Institute of Higher Education Policy, mentoring for college students is a valuable strategy to provide students with the emotional and instrumental support they need to achieve the goal of a college degree. Mentoring also helps students feel more connected and engaged on campus, ultimately improving the chances for success.
Volunteer mentors must be willing to give 3-5 hours each semester to guide Nevada youths. Mentors must be 21 years of age, willing to provide information to conduct a criminal history report (paid for by GBC) and able to participate in one mandatory training session lasting 30 minutes.
The college currently has more than 100 eligible Promise students who are in their first semester at GBC, and received over 400 applications for the next academic year.
To apply, visit: http://gbcnv.edu or call Cassie at 753-2286.
