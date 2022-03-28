 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GBC social work program hosts open houses in May

ELKO – The University of Nevada, Reno and Great Basin College have teamed up to offer a Social Work program for students who reside in rural Nevada and wish to pursue a bachelor’s degree in social work — a profession that is in high demand in rural Nevada.

Through this program, students complete the equivalent of the first three years of academic study at GBC through online and interactive video classes. Students complete their final year of study as a UNR student through online classes, attending classes live one weekend per month on UNR campus, while completing an internship in their own communities.

Social workers perform a broad spectrum of duties ranging from child and family social workers, school counseling, gerontology, mental health, social justice and more.

An open house will be held via Zoom on May 9, at noon Pacific time.

For more information about the orientation, contact Laura Debenham at 775-727-2023 or email Laura.Debenham@gbcnv.edu

