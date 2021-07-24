GBC students eligible for fall relief funds

ELKO – Great Basin College students registered for the Fall 2021 semester may be eligible for additional emergency relief funding through the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund III (HEERF), that was signed into law March 2021.

GBC received 1.2 million dollars in emergency assistance as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. The HEERF funding is to be directed to students with exceptional financial need. GBC’s Financial Aid Office will oversee the distribution to eligible students. “Factors such as Pell grant eligibility, financial need, loss of employment, food or housing insecurity, among other factors will be considered” stated GBC Director of Financial Aid Scott Nielsen.

Jake Rivera, Vice President of Student and Academic Affairs said “many of our students, especially those in rural areas that suffered economic hardships are still coping with the financial stresses of the pandemic.” Rivera also stated “staff have been working with multiple GBC locations to get the word out about these funds. GBC’s communication plan includes utilizing social media outlets, email, the GBC web site, and text messaging to communicate with GBC students.”