GBC theater department stages "Incredible Stories"

ELKO — The Great Basin College Theater Program presents “Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues” at 7 p.m. June 13-15 and June 20-22 at the Great Basin College Theater.
Tickets are now on sale at the Controller’s Office in Berg Hall on GBC’s Elko campus. General admission tickets are $10 and $5 for students and seniors. Tickets will also be available at the door.
“Incredible Stories and Other Back Issues” is the full-length play world debut of local playwright, author and GBC English professor Josh Webster. The story centers on the life of nebbish comic book/sci-fi writer Bill Hauser over the course of four decades.
From childhood to first writing job, from successful author to middle-age, the lonely and self-tortured writer’s life takes an incredible turn when his long since spurned comic book characters try to convince him to either take pen in hand and breathe life into them once more or destroy them forever.
Frank L. Sawyer and Josh Webster take on directing duties while GBC theater department professor John Patrick Rice serves as producing artistic director.
Local artists participating in the production include Dawn Bartlett, Don Jones, Derek Burwell, Erika Patrick, Nick Cdebaca, Ian Montgomery, Paul Gregory, David Patrick, Zachary Montgomery, Kinyon Moore, Tanya Leader, Rebecca Stanton, Kelsey Rogers, Meghan Jonas, Kate Garrison, Kate Rhoswen, Sandy Beeler, Caleb Tapia, Caleb Micheli, Wendy Lloyd, Laura Cdebaca, among others.
This play contains strong language and adult situations.
For more information please contact Frank L. Sawyer at 775-934-3721, frank.sawyer@gbcnv.edu or Josh Webster at joshua.webster@gbcnv.edu.
