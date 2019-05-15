ELKO – Great Basin College estimates it will award 608 degrees and certificates to the class of 2019 on Saturday, up from 517 degrees and certificates awarded last year.
The Elko commencement ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. May 18 in the Elko Convention Center.
Winnemucca and Pahrump campuses will hold their own commencement ceremonies while other award ceremonies began earlier this week. Some students will have received dual credit and will be receiving a certificate and a degree, or multiple degrees.
Of the degrees and certificates to be awarded, 24 of the graduates are from Battle Mountain; 30 from Ely; 71 from Pahrump; 92 from Winnemucca; 256 from Elko and surrounding areas, and 39 from out of state.
Two students will receive a post-baccalaureate certification in education. In addition, 15 students will receive an Alternative Route to Licensure certification.
Thirteen high school students from Elko, Ely, and Battle Mountain, Pahrump and Winnemucca are among those who will graduate their associate degrees.
GBC graduates the first biological sciences class
The GBC 2019 commencement marks the first year GBC will award its first Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences degrees.
Seven graduates will receive one of GBC’s newest bachelor’s degrees, which went live in 2016.
Eight students will also receive GBC’s first awarded Associate of Science in Biological Sciences degree.
The degree program has provided countless opportunities to rural Nevada undergraduates that they did not have before its establishment, including upper-division level course offerings and pre-requisites to enter professional programs for medical schools, dental schools and many other professional health programs.
Graduates are also filling job vacancies in the community that were historically once hard to fill.
“The accomplishments and aspirations of the first graduating class are not small, and they put the bar high for future graduating classes,” said David Freistroffer, GBC biology program adviser and instructor.
Kammy Kinkade, ’19 B.S., Krystianna Kellum,’19 B.S., Daniel Hassett, ’19 A.S., and Sandra Solis, ’19 A.S., are all sitting for the Medical College Admission, or MCAT, this summer. Pahrump graduate Lindsay Browning, ’19 B.S., is also exploring options for graduate school.
Smokey Chrisman, ’19 B.S. is fielding offers to work in plant genetics.
Mercedes Hartman, ’19 B.S. is working for a nonprofit this summer to improve Lahottan Cutthroat Trout habitat and plans to apply to veterinary school next year.
Sam Rice, ’19 B.S., recently accepted a position as Park Ranger for Big Bend of the Colorado State Park.
Cheryl Ward, ’18 B.S., would like to obtain teaching credentials in sciences and math. Once her daughter graduates high school, she plans to move to the West Coast to study for a master’s degree in Marine Ecology.
Susi Conteras, ’19 A.S., is joining the United States Navy
Lindsay Gowin, ’19 A.S., Alexis Sanchez ,’19 A.S., Alex Wooster, ’19 A.S. and Tanner Yaunik are all continuing their education.
Veronica Ruiz, ’19 A.S., is transferring to pursue pre-health professional school.
