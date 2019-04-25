{{featured_button_text}}
GBC to conduct active shooter recovery drill April 30

Great Basin College, in coordination with several law enforcement and first responder agencies, will stage an active shooter recovery drill on April 30. Pictured is last year's drill which centered on a school bus rollover accident.

 SUBMITTED

ELKO — Great Basin College will conduct a mock emergency drill April 30 in cooperation with most emergency response agencies in the area.

The exercise will center on the post-recovery of an active shooter incident.

The public is advised to avoid the areas of Chilton Circle, from the 13th and Elm streets intersection to the GBC Theater, beginning at 8 a.m. until noon.

Ambulances will move into and out of the accident scene. Additionally, Reach Air and Med X air helicopters will be landing and taking off from the exercise area.

The annual exercise provides an opportunity for GBC Nursing and Emergency Medical Services students to obtain real-world experience.

Other agencies participating in the drill include Elko Police Department, Elko Fire Department, Elko County Ambulance, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Elko County Sheriff, Central Dispatch, Nevada Highway Patrol, Nevada Department of Transportation, and local mine rescue crews.

