GBC to continue with online education this summer

ELKO -- Online instruction will continue into the summer at Great Basin College.

As a Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) institution, Great Basin College with follow the directive of Chancellor Thom Reilly, who has issued a directive that Nevada’s public higher education institutions continue remote instruction through the summer term.

“As the situation continues to evolve with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am asking all institutions to plan for continuation of remote instruction through at least June 30,” Riley said in a memorandum to NSHE’s eight institution presidents. “Institutions that have summer terms (first or second terms) that extend beyond June 30, should continue remote instruction through the end of the term for the sake of continuity in instruction.”

The Chancellor explained this does not mean campuses will remain inaccessible through June 30, however, remote instruction will remain in place to ensure students can continue with their studies seamlessly.

Summer offerings at Great Basin College have already been primarily online classes, which allow students additional flexibility. Registration opened April 6 for Summer classes.

Great Basin College continues to offer Associate and Bachelor level instruction in academic, career, and technical education areas. GBC serves students enrolled online from across the country and on campuses and centers across 86,500 square miles, two time zones, and 10 of Nevada’s largest counties.