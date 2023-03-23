ELKO – Looking for a new career? Need a one-stop-shop for career resources and dozens of businesses and organizations looking for someone like you? Meet businesses who are looking to hire you right now!

The annual Community Career Fair, hosted by Great Basin College, will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at the GBC Fitness Center on the Elko campus.

Community members and students are invited to attend and explore all the programs GBC offers to enhance your education and future career opportunities.

The career fair features employers who represent various industries, including public safety, health care, mining, and land management. The career fair gives attendees an opportunity to network, explore career and educational options, obtain employer information, and locate summer jobs, internships, and full-time employment.

Activities will include tours of CTE facilities, CTE labs, and science labs every hour.

Businesses are welcome to participate in the event. Table and chairs are provided to businesses at no cost.

For more information, contact Brittney Maynard at 775-327-2069 or brittney.maynard@gbcnv.edu.